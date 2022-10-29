News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
Henry Miller House in Wausau
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
A worker at a farm in Athens picks produce from the field to get ready to sell in the central...
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement

Latest News

FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
WMC
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
National Drug Take Back Day
Places to drop off your medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day