UPDATE: Wausau grad found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24.

According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”

Hackel is a student at John Paul II Institute in Washington, D.C. The Metro Police Department had been searching for her since her disappearance on Monday.

The 24 year old Hackel is a Wausau native and a UW-La Crosse grad.

