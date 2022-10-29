News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UPDATE: Wausau grad found safe

Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)(DC Police)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24.

According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”

Hackel is a student at John Paul II Institute in Washington, D.C. The Metro Police Department had been searching for her since her disappearance on Monday.

The 24 year old Hackel is a Wausau native and a UW-La Crosse grad.

We’ll continue to update the story as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
Search continues for Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C.
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Where does your Produce come from?
Where does your Produce come from?
A worker at a farm in Athens picks produce from the field to get ready to sell in the central...
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
Medication Drop-off at Wausua P.D.
Medication Drop-off at Wausua P.D.
T-Bird Bridge Gets New Home
T-Bird Bridge Gets New Home