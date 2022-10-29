News and First Alert Weather App
Places to drop off your medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The DEA is encouraging people to use medication drop boxes for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day is also a reminder about the risks of keeping old medications.

The day encourages people to turn in unused or unwanted medications to various collection sites across the country. A medical drop box is a medication collection receptacle that patients can use to safely dispose of medications. The drop boxes can be located at hospitals, pharmacies, and police departments.

“So most sites, like hospitals, like Aspirus Health are 24 hours so as long as the business itself is open, you should be able to go up to the medication receptacle and put the medications in at anytime that the business is open,” said Andrea Modlin, a clinical pharmacist for Aspirus Health.

Some things to avoid putting in the medication drop boxes include illegal substances, needles, and items with biohazardous materials.

