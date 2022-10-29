Hilight Zone Week 11: Postseason continues with level two featuring area teams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football playoffs pressed on Friday night, progressing to level two. Several area teams were in action, looking to extend their season.

Game of the Week

In eight-player, the undefeated Newman Catholic Cardinals were in Merrill to take on the Gilman Pirates. The Cardinals proved their number-one seed. They quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks to a Conner Krach rushing touchdown and passing touchdown to Eli Gustafson. At the end of the half, Krach was responsible for five touchdowns, giving the Cardinals a 42-6 lead. They went on to win handily 48-14. Krach had five rushing touchdowns on the night and intercepted two passes on defense.

“I felt like I had decent vision tonight,” said Krach. “I was able to get to places I needed to go. My o-line did a great job of making those holes and I was able to cut off them so that worked well.”

“We just kept pounding the ball,” said receiver Eli Gustafson. “We kept sustaining our balls and there was nothing we couldn’t do with the ball. So credit that to Coach MIchlig, different plays, and switching things up. It’s hard to scout us because we run so many different plays and formations.”

The Cardinals move on to take on fellow one-seed Siren next Friday in Chippewa Falls. In other eight-player action, Laona/Wabeno will continue their season after beating Lena/St. Thomas 20-8. They’ll take on one-seed Belmont in Lomira next week.

GNC and VFA teams have a tough night

VFA teams in action, Wausau West put their four-seed to the test against Bay Port, a top team in D1. Despite staying competitive for most of the game, the Warriors fell short second half as Bay Port went on to win 35-14, ending West’s season. It was a similar story for the Warriors’ Valley counterparts, Marshfield. The Tigers fell in a back-and-forth game at one-seed River Falls 36-21.

Two teams were also in action for the Great Northern Conference in Mosinee and Medford. Mosinee played on their home field against Rice Lake and found themselves in a track meet. Ultimately, Rice Lake pulled out the road win 42-33, bringing Mosinee’s season to an end. Medford, on the other hand, was on the road, at one-seed Onalaska. This one was a little less close as the Raiders saw their season end 42-14.

Area home teams stay hot

Two other area teams with home games included Edgar and Stratford. The Tigers played on their temporary home turf in Marshfield against Cadott. It was a statement win for Stratford as they clobbered their way to a convincing 42-0 victory. They’ll travel to Grantsburg next Friday.

As for Edgar, they had a little less offense but still had a winning result. The Wildcats edged out a 15-8 win over Spring Valley to advance. The Wildcats will travel to Regis.

Marawood split

Finally, a couple of Marawood teams were in action Friday as well. Auburndale made the trip to Mondovi in what turned into a slugfest. In the end, the Eagles came up a tad short, falling 20-7. As for Colby, they made a visit to Saint Croix Falls. It was a decisive win for the defending champs as Colby blanked Saint Croix Falls 28-0. They’ll face three-seed Aquinas next week. Lastly, Assumption’s season came to a close as well as they lost to Black Hawk/Warren 26-9.

