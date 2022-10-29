Everest’s Mlodik, SPASH boys take first at State Cross Country

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Athletes from all over Wisconsin competed in the 2022 State Cross Country Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Several area athletes had themselves a day to remember.

In girls’ Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her first cross country title. The junior is a back-to-back sectional winner and Saturday put together a complete race to win the meet in 18:06.6. She said it was an incredible experience that was a culmination of a ton of hard work.

“It was amazing, beyond what I expected. Everything paid off so far this season, this summer, track, everything I’ve trained for,” said Mlodik. “It was hard. I had to push for every step. Had to tell myself to keep going. And when I did it was really rewarding for all I’ve done this season.”

On the boys’ side of D-1, the SPASH Panthers continued their tradition of excellence. The Panthers won the team title, featuring two top five finishers in Aloysius Franzen and Bode Erickson. After the race, Franzen said the team means everything to him.

:This team means the world to me,” said Franzen. “I was out with a hip injury for a couple weeks and I just wasn’t myself anymore. Being around this group of guys just lights up my world. From team dinners to extra workouts to workouts during actual practices, it’s absolutely insane.”

In girls’ D-2, Nora Gremban of Northland Pines continued her excellent career with a second place finish and a PR of 18:24.6. For her, she accomplished the goals she set out for herself.

“My goal was to either get first or second or to PR either of those would be great and I PR-ed and I got second and I’m very happy with how this race leg turned out today,” said Gremban. “It’s a really amazing day so that’s also a bonus.”

In boys’ D-2, Lakeland’s Owen Clark made his return to Rapids looking to improve on years’ past performances. Mission accomplished for him as he took home third place in a day he said we will not forget.

“There’s no feeling like it,” said Clark. “The pain and just cut off to know you’re done. It’s amazing and then to come to state too is super exhilarating.”

In other notable finishes, in D-3 girls’ action, Lucy Dolan placed fourth for the Assumption Royals while Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon placed third. In boys D-3 competition, Pacelli placed second as a team while Phillips finished in fourth. Connor Sheahan of Athens finished fifth individually.

For a look at more of the results from State Cross Country 2022, visit here.

