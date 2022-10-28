News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen

Street work finalized in area of Wisconsin Rapids roundabout
Street work finalized in area of Wisconsin Rapids roundabout(City of Wisconsin Rapids)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday.

This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North. 

The focal point of the project was a roundabout at the intersection of West Jackson Street and 4th Avenue North.

Friday, the city announced the contractor had completed the final asphalt paving, concrete working, signage, lighting and pavement marking.

Sod installation will happen next spring and installation of the decorative lighting is scheduled to arrive in mid-November.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Man pleads guilty to killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008

Latest News

The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle kidney
T-bird bridge
Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
Search continues for Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C.