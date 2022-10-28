W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday.

This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.

The focal point of the project was a roundabout at the intersection of West Jackson Street and 4th Avenue North.

Friday, the city announced the contractor had completed the final asphalt paving, concrete working, signage, lighting and pavement marking.

Sod installation will happen next spring and installation of the decorative lighting is scheduled to arrive in mid-November.

