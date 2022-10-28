News and First Alert Weather App
Shania Twain announces new album, massive global tour

Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft...
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain is releasing a new album and embarking on a global tour next year.

Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, announced her new album “Queen of Me” will be available on Feb. 3, 2023.

The best-selling country music female artist said this is her sixth original full-length album and first since 2017. It will be the singer’s debut album for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Twain said her Queen of Me tour will be produced by Live Nation and cover nearly 50 concert dates.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 28, 2023, in Spokane, Washington. The tour has stops across the United States, Canada and Europe. Twain announced she will perform in Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up in England on Sept. 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the tour marks the first time fans worldwide will see Twain in nearly five years, following a successful residency in Las Vegas.

Tour tickets will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., and further details on Twain’s “Queen of Me” album are available here.

Man pleads guilty to killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008

