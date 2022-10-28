Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29. Expired, unwanted, or unneeded medications can be brought to a local drop box in the original containers.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible method to safely dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for the abuse of medications.

Since the beginning of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in 2010, the DEA has removed 16 million pounds of unused prescription medications.

Multiple drop box locations in Marathon County are available to safely and responsibly dispose of unwanted medications, needles, sharps, and syringes. Medications and sharps should be properly disposed of in a designated drop box, and not thrown away or flushed down the toilet; proper disposal will help protect the environment and the people we love the most. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals.

People are encouraged to bring their prescription drug to the following locations:

Kronenwetter Police Department (1582 Kronenwetter Dr, Mosinee) as a 24/7 location

Mosinee Police Department (225 Main St, Mosinee) from 8AM – 12PM

Rothschild Police Department (211 Grand Ave, Rothschild) as a 24/7 location

Stratford Police Department (213060 Legion St, Stratford) from 10 AM – 2 PM

Wausau Police Department (515 Grand Ave, Wausau) from 10 AM – 2 PM

Medication and Sharps drop boxes will be available.

Permanent medication drop boxes are available at all local police departments in Marathon County (Athens, Colby-Abbotsford, Edgar, Everest Metro, Marathon City, Mosinee, Spencer, Stratford, and Wausau), including two locations that are available 24/7 (Kronenwetter and Rothschild), and at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Health System locations, and some local pharmacies.

Correctly disposing of medications contributes to the fight against the opioid epidemic by ensuring that unused, unwanted, or expired medications do not get placed in the wrong hands.

Radioactive chemo drugs or IV bags, personal care products, vitamins, needles or syringes, and any garbage or trash.or more information on drop box locations and guidelines, visit www.marathoncountysolidwaste.org/pharmaceuticals

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.