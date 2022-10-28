Panel discusses drug abuse in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican Party of Langlade County hosted a session to educate people in the community about drug abuse. A six-person panel met at North Star Lanes to answer questions about everything from where the supply comes from to how we can help. It included representatives from law enforcement, education and public health.

Party Chair Terry Brand has been kicking around the idea for a panel to discuss the issue for a few years.

“I’m involved with the school board and the county board and I see all these problems,” Brand said.

Topics the panel spoke on included pre-set questions like how people should respond if they suspect drug abuse and what effect working with addicts has on police, medical and social workers.

They also took suggestions from the audience to address real-life issues people have.

“What do I do? What do I do when I see the neighbor kid doing this? I hope it’s not go to confront him, but who do I call?” Brand said.

Brand wants it to be the first of many panels to come. He hopes to rotate speakers and reach a bigger part of the community.

“We’ve got a lot of challenges in Antigo and Langlade County. Maybe the drug abuse thing is the key to it,” Brand said.

Staff of the Antigo Hope House were not at the panel, but they echoed some of the topics discussed. Hope House is a transitional living home for women recovering from drug addiction and has found success in the year and a half it’s been around.

“By getting the women in here on the road to recovery now we’re reuniting the families too which is going to help with the foster system,” said Sober Living Coordinator Jessica Pyke.

As the first resident of Hope House, Recovery Coach Chrissie Baker the key to her recovery was changing the patterns she was used to.

“For me I know it was the people you used to hang out with, the places you used to go,” Baker said.

