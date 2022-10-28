News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out wide receiver Allen Lazard for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during...
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills.

Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.

Watson has missed two straight games and has been a limited practice participant all week. Bakhtiari, who didn’t play at Washington, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday but missed Thursday’s session.

Gary practiced fully Friday, and Jenkins was a limited participant.

Lazard has 26 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Packers receivers in the latter two categories. Gary has a team-high six sacks.

The Packers (3-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game skid when they face the Bills (5-1).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Man pleads guilty to killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008

Latest News

FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Wisconsin appeals court won’t block ballot spoiling ban
Eric Toney
Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution
Gas and rising input costs were the most notable issues mentioned.
Wisconsin candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be Christians
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor