Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School

T-bird bridge
T-bird bridge(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An iconic piece of Minocqua’s history has arrived at its new permanent location.

For nearly 80 years, the ‘T-bird bridge’ was over Highway 51 as the unofficial welcome to the Northwoods. It was removed in 2018 for highway improvement.

During the past few years, a committee raised money to purchase pillars to place the bridge outside of Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua.

On Friday, the bridge made the trek from Tomahawk to pillars outside of the high school.

