Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former President Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Saturday.

He’s appearance is for an early vote event with Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and other democratic candidates. President Obama will also be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and other Democrats from across the state.

Doors open 1 p.m. The program begins at 3:30 p.m.

