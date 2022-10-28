News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee on Saturday

Barack Obama
Barack Obama(Gray)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former President Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Saturday.

He’s appearance is for an early vote event with Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and other democratic candidates. President Obama will also be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and other Democrats from across the state.

Click here to RSVP.

Doors open 1 p.m. The program begins at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Man pleads guilty to killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008

Latest News

UW Hockey
Badgers Women’s Hockey to air locally this weekend
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle kidney
T-bird bridge
Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School
Street work finalized in area of Wisconsin Rapids roundabout
W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen