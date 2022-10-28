First responders eligible for free sub at Firehouse Subs on Friday

News and First Alert Weather App
Firehouse Subs to celebrate first responders with free sub deal
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -National First Responders Day is Friday, Oct 28. Firehouse subs is celebrating by offering a free medium sub to all first responders with any purchase.

The offer is valid for firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs, in uniform or with valid ID.

Firehouse Subs has a location in Stevens Point. It’s located at 200 N. Division St. Click here for a list of other Wisconsin locations.

