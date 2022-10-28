First responders eligible for free sub at Firehouse Subs on Friday
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -National First Responders Day is Friday, Oct 28. Firehouse subs is celebrating by offering a free medium sub to all first responders with any purchase.
The offer is valid for firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs, in uniform or with valid ID.
Firehouse Subs has a location in Stevens Point. It’s located at 200 N. Division St. Click here for a list of other Wisconsin locations.
