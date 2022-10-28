News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Nothing spooky about the forecast

No tricks in the forecast, just treats for the next week. Remaining mild & quiet through the start of November.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No spooky weather as we end the month of October. Warmer air slowlying moving into the Badger State over the next several days. Weather conditions staying dry through the first few days of November. Not often the area gets a streak of mild and dry weather heading into November; take advantage of this weather, because it won’t stick around forever!

Warm and quiet weather for the weekend
Warm and quiet weather for the weekend(WSAW)

A brief drizzle in some locations Friday morning, but nothing concerning. Clouds hovering over the Badger State will quickly clear during the morning. Plan for mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the upper 50s. A few spots may reach 60° for a high Friday afternoon. Some passing clouds overnight and a low in the mid to upper 30s.

Halloweekend features pleasant and comfortable weather. Great weather for any trick or treating done over the weekend. Above average highs in the low 60s. Sunny skies Saturday, then increasing clouds throughout Sunday. Sunshine makes a return for Halloween on Monday. If you have plans to trick-or-treat on Halloween Monday, expect pleasant and comfortable weather. The last time the area saw a high in the 60s for Halloween was back in 2008.

Great weather for Halloween Monday evening. Plan for temperatures in the upper 50s.
Great weather for Halloween Monday evening. Plan for temperatures in the upper 50s.(WSAW)

Dry and quiet for the next several days. No frontal systems will impact the region as we end the month of October. The next chance for the region to see a weather maker may not be until the end of the next work week as a cold front pushes in, likely bringing rain showers.

The next weather maker may not arrive until the end of next week--November 3rd or 4th.
The next weather maker may not arrive until the end of next week--November 3rd or 4th.(WSAW)

Happy Halloween & enjoy the beautiful weather conditions!

