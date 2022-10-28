News and First Alert Weather App
Dracula and the History of Romania presentation to be held Friday at The Landing

Rick Lohr joins us this morning to speak about the history of Dracula.
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legends of vampires go back centuries, but none have more name recognization than Dracula. The fictional character, created by author Bram Stoker, is based on a real historical figure called Vlad the Impaler.

Member of The Landing will have a chance to learn more about Dracula and the history of Romania during a presentation on Friday, Oct. 28 from 10-11 a.m.

Rick Lohr from the Wisconsin Historical Society will present the series “History, Culture, Nature, and Travel”.

“There was a tradition of vampires in the past. But really, the modern vampire was created in the mind of Bram Stoker in the late 1890s. And in his book Dracula, it coalesces the, the ideas of the vampire. And then of course, Bela Lugosi in the in the 1931 film becomes the iconic vision of what Dracula was,” said Lohr.

Lohr has been to 50 counties including Romania. He will discuss his trip to Transylvania and investigation of how Dracula’s legacy lives on in Romanian nationalism.

The presentation will be held The Landing Tech Room.

