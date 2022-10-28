News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Man pleads guilty to killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008

Latest News

The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways.
Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices
- Learning About Dracula
- Learning About Dracula
A Miami Beach condo was declared unsafe, and its residents were forced to evacuate.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared