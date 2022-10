DULUTH, Minn. (WSAW) - The third-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team will head to Minnesota this weekend to take on No. 5 Minnesota Duluth for the first time this season at AMSOIL Arena.

Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The games will air at 3 p.m. on MeTV+ on Friday Oct. 28. And Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. on the CW.

