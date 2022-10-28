Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023.

“We apologize for the confusion and would like to clarify that Security Health Plan has a multi-year agreement with Aspirus as an in-network provider for most insurance plans,” said Sid Sczygelski, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, Aspirus Inc. “We are pleased to have Aspirus continue as a contracted provider with Security Health Plan.”

“We value our long-standing relationship with Aspirus. Our members receive high-quality care from Aspirus providers and facilities. As always, we continue to offer in-network coverage for Aspirus services through most insurance plans we offer,” said Krista Hoglund, CEO at Security Health Plan. “Security Health Plan members who have had Aspirus as an in-network provider can continue to receive care with their Aspirus providers.”

