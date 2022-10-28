Almost 354K Wisconsinites have voted early, more than 7,100 in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 14-million people across 44 states have already voted, according to Edison Research and Catalist.

In Wisconsin, as of Thursday morning, that number is 353,929. 288,851 by mail. 65,078 since in person started Tuesday.

In Marathon County, 6,082 people have sent in their ballots with another 1,096 people having cast their ballot in person, for a total of 7,178

In Portage County, 4,561 have voted already. 777 in person. And in Wood County, another 3,771 (3,119 mail, 652 in person).

