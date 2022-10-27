Wisconsin Department of Health Services announces approval of new housing support service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the federal approval of a new housing support service. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently approved a plan that would help the homeless find stable housing.

The Wisconsin DHS said the new housing support service is a first of its kind. It will help low-income families that are struggling to find and maintain stable housing.

Those who are eligible include families with children 18 and younger, and individuals who are pregnant who have low income (below 200% of the federal poverty level) and do not have housing.

“Specifically, we will be providing housing consultation services where we will be assessing a family or an individual’s housing needs and their barriers,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We’ll create a plan to help them achieve and maintain stable housing.”

The service will help low-income families with finding a place to live, filling out leases, and navigating credit checks. The service will also help with moving costs from getting families out of shelters and into housing.

Timberlake added one thing the program will not pay for is ongoing rent.

The application to apply for housing assistance will be available on the DHS housing support services webpage in November. For more information, click here.

