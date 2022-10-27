News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin 85th District Assembly candidates state their cases

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly district will have the choice of two candidates November 8. Republican incumbent Pat Snyder is being challenged by Democrat Kristin Conway, an alder from Schofield.

The candidates themselves seem to have a lot in common and are running very civil campaigns.

Kristin Conway says the overturn of Roe vs. Wade was the catalyst that ignited her campaign.

But she says she is now paying the price for running.

“My phone number was given out. I’ve received dozens of what I would call harassing phone calls. Terrible language – I’ve had vague threats about ‘I know where you live’,” Conway said.

Conway says it’s not the Snyder campaign that’s responsible, but people unaffiliated with his camp who don’t want to see change.

When you ask the candidates about core issues, they do tend to fall along party lines.

“The economy, education, marijuana, I really think that marijuana legislation – it’s time,” Conway said.

Snyder’s platform is more fiscally-centered.

“Making sure economic growth continues, making sure that we have budgets that help business but also does not raise taxes on individuals,” Snyder said.

Delving further, lines begin to blur and there’s a lot of agreement, especially when it comes to helping those in need make it through the current economy.

“Hopefully some state aid is there for those folks through the benefits, through Badger Care. I know we have a large surplus,” Snyder said.

Conway agreed.

“I definitely do think that that’s a place where that money can make a difference,” she said.

Snyder says his work on the Child Task Force and also the Corrections Committee allows him to see people differently.

He believes social services and preventive care can solve a lot of family issues.

“I think that kind of investment in people that yes, made mistakes, but kind of want to get a re-do, I think that’s important,” Snyder said.

When asked what is one of the most important issues they would try to solve for Wisconsin voters, their answers were nearly identical.

“The number one thing I would like to get done is to somehow see childcare more affordable and accessible, as well as paying for the help,” Snyder said.

Conway echoed the need.

“Childcare is a huge issue that I hear about a lot. Working families can’t afford it, and it’s so scarce here,” she said.

