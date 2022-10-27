News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation

White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an event in Washington, April 8, 2022. President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account, but no disciplinary action will be pursued and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account, and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.

The memo dated Wednesday said Ron Klain ran afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates, while acting in their official capacities. The message Klain retweeted on May 22 from STRIKE PAC, a Democratic group, was about delivering infant formula to Americans. But the message also included the encouragement, “Get your Democrats Deliver merch today!”

Klain removed the retweet as soon as he was notified of the complaint. No disciplinary action will be pursued and the office, an independent government watchdog that monitors violations of the Hatch Act, considers the matter closed. Klain was warned to be more careful in the future.

The conservative legal group America First Legal, led by Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, complained about the tweet and sought an investigation.

Miller and at least a dozen other former Trump administration officials repeatedly violated that same law, without consequence and with Trump’s approval, as part of a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act,” the Office of Special Counsel found in 2021. The office investigated comments by Trump officials leading into the 2020 presidential election, including at the Republican National Convention, which was held at the White House in a major break from historical norms.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre often cites the Hatch Act in deflecting political questions during news briefings. Earlier this week she was asked whether Biden was doing everything he can possibly do to get Democrats across the finish line in the Nov. 8 elections.

“I have to be careful of what I say, because we do respect the Hatch Act here in this administration,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
Darrell Brooks found guilty of all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade case
FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement

Latest News

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says