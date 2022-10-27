Thursday’s overnight power outage in Lac du Flambeau necessary for WPS upgrades

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service has announced a planned power outage for downtown Lac du Flambeau on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The power outage will allow WPS to perform critical maintenance and repairs to poles and wiring, as well as older pole replacement, to reduce future power outages. New poles are scheduled to go up on Chicog Street, Elks Point, and Simpson Avenue.

The power outage will impact 73 households, but should not affect residents outside of the planned outage location. Impacted locations include: Chicog Street, Elks Point, Tomahawk Circle, Simpson Avenue, Waaswagon Street, Odanah Street, Wild Rice Street, Cloud Street, Peace Pipe Road, County Hwy D (downtown).

Chippewa Housing Authority staff will ensure the operation and switch over to generator power for Kiishkimaan and Elks Point apartment units during the planned power outage.

Tribal Police will be providing extra attention to the areas impacted during the scheduled maintenance power outages to respond quickly to community needs, should any arise.

WPS has been contacting residents to inform them of the planned power outage.

