Survey: Hispanic students experience higher mental health stress

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A recent survey shows Hispanic students in Marathon County struggle more with their mental health than their classmates.

The results from the Marathon County High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey reflect a larger statewide trend.

45% of Hispanic students reported feeling depressed, compared to 27% of White students. Hispanic students are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide than their White classmates, 15% to 6%.

“Many Hispanic families in Marathon County share this reluctance to talk about mental health because of the stigma,” said Hannah Schommer, public health educator with the Marathon Co. Health Department. “With that, the ones that do seek treatment often face barriers with finding a provider that speaks their language looks like them, and/or the inability to pay for services.”

About 3,000 Marathon County high school students took the survey in 2021.

