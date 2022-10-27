News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Survey: Hispanic students experience higher mental health stress

Marathon County Health Department released results from a 2021 survey.
Marathon County Health Department released results from a 2021 survey.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A recent survey shows Hispanic students in Marathon County struggle more with their mental health than their classmates.

The results from the Marathon County High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey reflect a larger statewide trend.

45% of Hispanic students reported feeling depressed, compared to 27% of White students. Hispanic students are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide than their White classmates, 15% to 6%.

“Many Hispanic families in Marathon County share this reluctance to talk about mental health because of the stigma,” said Hannah Schommer, public health educator with the Marathon Co. Health Department. “With that, the ones that do seek treatment often face barriers with finding a provider that speaks their language looks like them, and/or the inability to pay for services.”

About 3,000 Marathon County high school students took the survey in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008

Latest News

Patrick Testin on Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour in Wausau
Republican candidates join ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour’
Map of the land acquired in DNR Oneida county deal
Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal
Natural Resources Board Approves Forest Deal
Natural Resources Board Approves Forest Deal
Candidates Join 'Road to Victory' Tour
Candidates Join 'Road to Victory' Tour