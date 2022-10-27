News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Republican candidates join ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour’

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of Republicans is traveling across Wisconsin as part of the ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour.’

Wednesday, Senator Patrick Testin along with the republican candidate for the 29th State Senate District, Cory Tomczyk, and others rallied support leading up to the November 8 Primary Election. The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate said the event highlights the importance of maintaining a strong Republican majority in Wisconsin.

“It’s always good to get together for the people that you’re trying to work with and have their support and have their inspiration and be able to talk with other people and also have the constituency to talk with other senators,” said Tomczyk.

The stop was held at IROW Warehouse in Wausau, a business owned by Tomczyk. He described the rally as a great time to meet with fellow candidates and discuss the topics affecting Wisconsinites, like inflation.

“I think all the voters care about the economy they care about the cost of living they care about the things that aren’t being done to help them have a better cost of living,” explained Tomczyk.

Tomczyk is running for the 29th District State Senate seat vacated by the retiring Jerry Petrowski. Tomczyk will face Bob Look, a Democrat and former radio broadcaster from Rothschild.

In a previous interview with NewsChannel 7, Look said businesses like the oil industry are price gouging and the solution is to communicate and work across the aisle. Look said being closed off to discussion is keeping the state legislature from making progress.

“The gavel-and-go type of way of doing things in the state Assembly and the state Senate really irks me because there are problems and solutions that need to be found here in the state,” said Look.

The 29th district covers parts of Marathon, Taylor, Rusk, and Sawyer Counties.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008

Latest News

Marathon County Health Department released results from a 2021 survey.
Survey: Hispanic students experience higher mental health stress
Map of the land acquired in DNR Oneida county deal
Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal
Natural Resources Board Approves Forest Deal
Natural Resources Board Approves Forest Deal
Candidates Join 'Road to Victory' Tour
Candidates Join 'Road to Victory' Tour