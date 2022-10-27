Republican candidates join ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of Republicans is traveling across Wisconsin as part of the ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour.’

Wednesday, Senator Patrick Testin along with the republican candidate for the 29th State Senate District, Cory Tomczyk, and others rallied support leading up to the November 8 Primary Election. The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate said the event highlights the importance of maintaining a strong Republican majority in Wisconsin.

“It’s always good to get together for the people that you’re trying to work with and have their support and have their inspiration and be able to talk with other people and also have the constituency to talk with other senators,” said Tomczyk.

The stop was held at IROW Warehouse in Wausau, a business owned by Tomczyk. He described the rally as a great time to meet with fellow candidates and discuss the topics affecting Wisconsinites, like inflation.

“I think all the voters care about the economy they care about the cost of living they care about the things that aren’t being done to help them have a better cost of living,” explained Tomczyk.

Tomczyk is running for the 29th District State Senate seat vacated by the retiring Jerry Petrowski. Tomczyk will face Bob Look, a Democrat and former radio broadcaster from Rothschild.

In a previous interview with NewsChannel 7, Look said businesses like the oil industry are price gouging and the solution is to communicate and work across the aisle. Look said being closed off to discussion is keeping the state legislature from making progress.

“The gavel-and-go type of way of doing things in the state Assembly and the state Senate really irks me because there are problems and solutions that need to be found here in the state,” said Look.

The 29th district covers parts of Marathon, Taylor, Rusk, and Sawyer Counties.

