Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal

KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties.

The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as well as an effort to preserve the forest. 50 miles of roads for vehicle access will also be added to the area.

“Here’s quite diverse rolling topography, a high percentage of upland mature woods, and excellent road systems for interior public use also for hiking and hunting, " says James Lemke, DNR Real estate section chief.

The total acreage amounts to 56,259 acres, costing $15,512,000. The project is being funded by grants and donations including the federal forest legacy grant totaling $10,884,000. Other contributions come from the Warren Knowles-Gaylord Nelson Stewardship program who contribute $4,028,000 and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation who have donated $600,000 to preserve the forest habitat.

The proposal will next be sent to the Joint Finance Committee to be passed but the DNR does not anticipate finalization until 2024. The NRB and the DNR will meet again in 60 days to discuss habitat and forest management, signage and roads.

