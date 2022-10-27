News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties.

The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as well as an effort to preserve the forest. 50 miles of roads for vehicle access will also be added to the area.

“Here’s quite diverse rolling topography, a high percentage of upland mature woods, and excellent road systems for interior public use also for hiking and hunting, " says James Lemke, DNR Real estate section chief.

The total acreage amounts to 56,259 acres, costing $15,512,000. The project is being funded by grants and donations including the federal forest legacy grant totaling $10,884,000. Other contributions come from the Warren Knowles-Gaylord Nelson Stewardship program who contribute $4,028,000 and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation who have donated $600,000 to preserve the forest habitat.

The proposal will next be sent to the Joint Finance Committee to be passed but the DNR does not anticipate finalization until 2024. The NRB and the DNR will meet again in 60 days to discuss habitat and forest management, signage and roads.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008

Latest News

Patrick Testin on Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour in Wausau
Republican candidates join ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour’
Marathon County Health Department released results from a 2021 survey.
Survey: Hispanic students experience higher mental health stress
Natural Resources Board Approves Forest Deal
Natural Resources Board Approves Forest Deal
Candidates Join 'Road to Victory' Tour
Candidates Join 'Road to Victory' Tour