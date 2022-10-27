News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: No tricks, only treats in the forecast

Quiet and mild weather to last through the start of November.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No tricks in the forecast ahead, instead only treats as mild and quiet weather sticks around through the first week of November. The next chance for the region to experience any wet or active weather likely not until November 3rd.

A cold start to Thursday morning as morning lows drop into the upper 20s. A warmer coat is a must when heading out Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm throughout the day as highs reach the mid-50s. Sun mixed with some clouds Thursday with increasing clouds during the evening. Sunshine sticks around for Friday and Saturday, highs warming into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Warming through the weekend into the 60s
Warming through the weekend into the 60s(WSAW)

Highs remain in the 60s Sunday through next week. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but sunshine makes a return for Halloween and the start of November. Great weather for any trick or treating done over the weekend. If you have plans to trick-or-treat on Halloween Monday, expect pleasant and comfortable weather. The last time the area saw a high in the 60s for Halloween was back in 2008.

This Halloween, plan for great weather conditions vs previous years
This Halloween, plan for great weather conditions vs previous years(WSAW)

Dry and quiet for the next several days. No frontal systems will impact the region as we end the month of October. The next chance for the region to see a weather maker may not be until November 3rd as a cold front pushes in, likely bringing rain showers.

No weather makers expected until the first Thursday of November
No weather makers expected until the first Thursday of November(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

