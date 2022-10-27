News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
Darrell Brooks found guilty of all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade case
Man pleads guilty to killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation leaves town questioning who will become mayor
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
Low income families and people using shelters will benefit from the program
Housing support program unveiled by Wisconsin DHS
Brittany Zimmermann was killed near the UW campus in Madison in 2008
Man pleads guilty to murdering UW student from Marshfield
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down