Cellcom announces 2G and 3G network shutdown dates

(WVVA)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Cellcom, a Wisconsin-based wireless carrier has announced shutdown dates for its 2G and 3G networks. On March 31, 2023, the company will turn down data on its 2G and 3G networks, and on Dec. 1, 2023 the voice functionality will be retired.

Devices that solely rely on 2G and 3G networks, which represents a very small percentage of overall devices, will no longer function.

This will impact both Cellcom customers and partners who utilize Cellcom’s network. Cellcom is contacting its customers who will need a new device and encouraging them to take action as soon as possible.

Impacted devices include basic phones that do not support 4G, early smartphones that do not support Advanced Calling (VoLTE), 3G-only data devices like mobile hotspots (Mi-Fi) or residential broadband devices, and home phone replacement devices that do not support Advanced Calling (VoLTE).

To support an growing consumption and demand for fast data connections, the wireless industry is investing in the 4G and 5G networks that deliver high-speed data interactions. This collective focus on 5G and the latest network technology is bringing the retirement of older 2G and 3G networks for the industry.

For details about the shutdown customers can visit //Cellcom.com/networkupdate, contact 800-236-0555 or stop by a local Cellcom location.

