News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses

The 9.1% inflation rate highest since 1981
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This summer the U.S. Bureau of labor and Statistics reported the largest increase in inflation of the last 40 years, which has led to a shift in American spending habits.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said inflation can get in consumer’s heads.

“One of the big problems with inflation that we had 40 years ago was it got in people’s psyche and their mindset.” Joyce said. “It became a self-fulfilling prophecy, and if that turns out to be the case, then it’s going to take a lot longer for inflation to come down.”

Joyce suggested one way to limit your spending is by using cash instead of credit cards.He said the strategy is helpful in several ways:

  • It forces you to make smart money choices when you can see the cash changing hands.
  • It keeps you from overspending.
  • Most consumers carry limited amounts of cash, making it easier to stick to a budget.
  • It stops you from racking up debt with high interest if you are not able to pay off your credit card in full each month.

However, Joyce said if you are able to pay off your credit card each month, you can use them and build up points for rewards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
Darrell Brooks found guilty of all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade case
FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement

Latest News

FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid Ukraine battles, Putin says West seeks world domination