Brewers president David Stearns steps down, GM Matt Arnold promoted

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Miami. Stearns acknowledged the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. “It had a more pronounced impact than I thought it would at the time, and the surrounding moves didn’t adequately fortify the team in Josh’s absence,” Stearns said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, during a news conference wrapping up the season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS Sports) - There has been a major shakeup in the Milwaukee Brewers front office. President of baseball operations David Stearns is stepping down and moving into an advisory role, reports MLB.com. GM Matt Arnold will now head up the baseball operations.

Stearns, 37, has been in demand the last few years, most notably with his hometown New York Mets trying to pry him loose to lead their baseball operations under owner Steve Cohen. Stearns has another year remaining on his contract and it’s unclear whether he will be allowed to pursue other opportunities.

