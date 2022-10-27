Brewers president David Stearns steps down, GM Matt Arnold promoted

(CBS Sports) - There has been a major shakeup in the Milwaukee Brewers front office. President of baseball operations David Stearns is stepping down and moving into an advisory role, reports MLB.com. GM Matt Arnold will now head up the baseball operations.

Stearns, 37, has been in demand the last few years, most notably with his hometown New York Mets trying to pry him loose to lead their baseball operations under owner Steve Cohen. Stearns has another year remaining on his contract and it’s unclear whether he will be allowed to pursue other opportunities.

