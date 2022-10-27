News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brewers’ David Stearns steps down as president of baseball operations

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Miami. Stearns acknowledged the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal. “It had a more pronounced impact than I thought it would at the time, and the surrounding moves didn’t adequately fortify the team in Josh’s absence,” Stearns said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, during a news conference wrapping up the season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday that David Stearns is stepping down as president of baseball operations. Stearns will remain in an advisory role, while current general manager Matt Arnold will step into his role.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” said Stearns. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”

Stearns joined the Brewers after the 2015 season, becoming the youngest general manager in MLB history at 30 years old. He helped lead the team to the playoffs in four of his last five years in the role, including the National League Championship Series in 2018. Stearns was promoted to president of baseball operations prior to the 2019 season.

Arnold joined the Brewers after the 2015 season as assistant general manager. He was promoted to general manager in 2020.

“Milwaukee and Wisconsin are home to our family and home to fans who consistently demonstrate their passion for the Brewers,” Arnold said. “I embrace the opportunity to continue working toward our goal – winning a World Series.”

“While we will miss David, I am excited for the opportunity this provides Matt. Matt is one of the brightest executives in the game,” Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio said. He brings a diverse set of experiences and has been integral to everything we have done as an organization during his time here.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
Darrell Brooks found guilty of all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade case
FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 in Weston
Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 Weston
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

Latest News

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball...
Brewers president David Stearns steps down, GM Matt Arnold promoted
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Bucks use lopsided run after Nash ejected, beat Nets 110-99
New Year, New Confidence
New Year, New Confidence
Edgar Volleyball
A Conference title to Remember