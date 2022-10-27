Brewers’ David Stearns steps down as president of baseball operations

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday that David Stearns is stepping down as president of baseball operations. Stearns will remain in an advisory role, while current general manager Matt Arnold will step into his role.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” said Stearns. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”

Stearns joined the Brewers after the 2015 season, becoming the youngest general manager in MLB history at 30 years old. He helped lead the team to the playoffs in four of his last five years in the role, including the National League Championship Series in 2018. Stearns was promoted to president of baseball operations prior to the 2019 season.

Arnold joined the Brewers after the 2015 season as assistant general manager. He was promoted to general manager in 2020.

“Milwaukee and Wisconsin are home to our family and home to fans who consistently demonstrate their passion for the Brewers,” Arnold said. “I embrace the opportunity to continue working toward our goal – winning a World Series.”

“While we will miss David, I am excited for the opportunity this provides Matt. Matt is one of the brightest executives in the game,” Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio said. He brings a diverse set of experiences and has been integral to everything we have done as an organization during his time here.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.