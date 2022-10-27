Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Today we’re seeing another example of community support. Another donation drive is underway to help the teenagers seriously hurt in a bonfire explosion.

As we’ve been reporting, dozens of Pulaski teenagers -- including students and recent graduates -- were attending a homecoming celebration on private property when their bonfire exploded. Investigators say a 55-gallon drum about a quarter full of a diesel and gasoline mixture was thrown onto the fire. The teens transported themselves to hospitals. Some had burns so severe they were transferred to a burn unit in Milwaukee and are still being treated.

There’s no shortage of support for the victims and their families. In fact, it’s growing.

Starting Thursday, Bellin Health locations in Pulaski and Bonduel are accepting donations, such as gift cards, gas cards, toiletries, books and more -- anything to help the victims and their families (see the complete list at the end of this article).

The idea came from about 20 employees at both locations. They all have a passion to help others, and this is how they’re able to show the families they’re not alone.

”It was unanimously the entire team’s at Bellin Health Bonduel and Pulaski who expressed a heartfelt interest in being able to move forward with initiatives to help these families,” Kimberly Buettner said.

Buettner, the clinic team leader for both locations and Seymour, says they’re committed to helping their communities professionally and personally.

“We truly hope that we are going to be able to make a positive difference for the families and the victims who’ve been affected by this tragedy. No matter how grand or how small, everyone’s donations will be most appreciated,” Buettner said.

Buettner said they’ll be accepting donations for as long as they’re needed.

The Pulaski clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. The Bonduel clinic can receive donations Monday through Thursday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Article continues below with a list of requested items

Bellin clinics aren't treating the victims but they're taking care of the teens and their families in another way

An update from the aunt of Isaac Nelson on Thursday said he is doing better. He’s eating on his own and had dinner while watching a Bucks game.

Another victim, Lily Koellner, is out of surgery. Her family and friends are hopeful she can go home this weekend, and they’re grateful for the support they’ve received.

The organizer for Brandon Brzeczkowski’s fundraiser says Brandon can’t believe the support he’s received, like CARE packages, gas cards and food. Before going into surgery Wednesday, eh said, “I’m going to be fine.”

“Together, we all stand by them, each and every one of them,” Buettner said. ”Let’s let them know that they’re not forgotten and that the community is here to support each and every one of them.”

SUGGESTED ITEMS

Socks

Slippers

Gloves

Magazines

Books

Sudoku

Crossword Puzzles

Shampoo/conditioner

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Hand lotion

Deodorant

Blankets

Gas cards

Gift cards (examples: Subway, McDonald’s)

Prepaid Visa gift cards

Hair brushes

Snack foods

Coloring books

Colored pencils/markers

Clinics in Pulaski and Bonduel will collect items for the teens and their families for as long as they're needed

