6 central Wisconsin schools to receive grants from EPA’s clean bus rebate program

(WSAW) - Six central Wisconsin school districts are among the nearly 400 schools to receive a share of the $1 billion earmarked for the ‘clean bus’ program.

The EPA received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 mostly electric buses. About 5% of the buses will run on compressed natural gas or propane.

”So these will be the first electric school buses that will be coming to Wisconsin. There will be 73 of them supported by this grant to 19 different school districts for almost $26 million. Almost 90% of those 73 are electric,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.

School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural or tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected, the White House said. More applications are under review, and the EPA plans to select more winners to reach the full $965 million later this year.

Funding for the program is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Advocates say electric school buses have fewer maintenance needs and curb diesel emissions.

Locally, Minocqua J1, Lac Du Flambeau, Lakeland Union, Edgar, Wild Rose and Tri-County will receive grants.

List of Wisconsin schools (WSAW)

