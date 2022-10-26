WI averaging 800 cases of RSV a week, pediatric units nearing capacity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials want to warn parents about an increase in RSV cases throughout Wisconsin.

As of last week, Wisconsin is averaging well over 800 cases a week. Officials believe that number will climb soon to thousands per week. No deaths have been reported.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services says the drastic increase in cases has led to many pediatric hospitalizations and some hospitals with large pediatric units are nearing capacity.

RSV, also known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, spreads through respiratory droplets. Some of the symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.

RSV usually peaks in January, so this increase in October is concerning to Tom Haupt, Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator.

“This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin,” said Haupt.

Haupt said the best thing parents can do right now is to know your kid.

“They need to know what’s normal for their child and what is not normal. By knowing that it helps out quite a bit,” said Haupt. “Also, parents have to know if they (their children) have any underlying illnesses.”

Haupt said there are theories as to why RSV is spiking now, but officials really don’t know the answer. “Some of it has to do with the fact that again, back in 2020, everybody was quarantined, so you’re masking, people didn’t have a chance to really get exposed to it and develop any normal immunity to it,” especially the youngest children.

Haupt added, “There are no vaccines for RSV but there are many that are under trial status including pediatric vaccines and a vaccine for the older population who are also very susceptible to RSV infections, especially those older populations that are in congregate settings like nursing homes or assisted living facilities.”

