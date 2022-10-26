News and First Alert Weather App
Darrell Brooks found guilty of all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade case

The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW/WDJT)-- Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of 76 counts in the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade trial.

Darrell Brooks’ most serious counts include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. As a result, Brooks is convicted of driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade route on Nov. 21, 2021.

He was initially charged with 83 counts in the case. This summer, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow struck counts 78-83, six counts of homicide by vehicle using a controlled substance. Judge Dorow ruled there cannot be multiple punishments for the same crime.

The trial lasted 3 1/2 weeks before going to the jury. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence for convictions of first-degree intentional homicide. Only parole eligibility will be discussed at his upcoming sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

