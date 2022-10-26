Darrell Brooks found guilty of all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW/WDJT)-- Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of 76 counts in the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade trial.

Darrell Brooks’ most serious counts include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. As a result, Brooks is convicted of driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade route on Nov. 21, 2021.

He was initially charged with 83 counts in the case. This summer, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow struck counts 78-83, six counts of homicide by vehicle using a controlled substance. Judge Dorow ruled there cannot be multiple punishments for the same crime.

The trial lasted 3 1/2 weeks before going to the jury. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence for convictions of first-degree intentional homicide. Only parole eligibility will be discussed at his upcoming sentencing hearing.

