UWSP celebrates Dia de los Muertos

UW-Stevens Point is celebrating Day of the Dead with a new exhibit.
UW-Stevens Point is celebrating Day of the Dead with a new exhibit.(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Ahead of the holiday, UW-Stevens Point is celebrating Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead with a new exhibit. The event is put on by the Multicultural Resource Center and included music, a photobooth, and altars for offerings.

Guests are welcome to put pictures on the altars as well as offerings, including food and drinks. The altars are also decorated with paper marigolds made by students.

”The marigolds are what actually guides the spirits to the ‘ofrenda’ or to the altar. It is said that the smell of the flowers is what guides the spirits,” says Maria Harris, the Multicultural Resource Center coordinator.

The departed souls are meant to hear the prayers, smell the food, and join in the festivities.

The exhibit will be open through November 4th and is free to the public.

