State Senate District 29 candidates state positions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Democrat Bob Look and Republican Cory Tomczyk are facing off in the race for the state Senate seat for District 29.

In a forum hosted by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce on Monday, they got the chance to show voters what they bring to the position.

Both candidates said they want to be accessible to the people of the district if they’re voted in.

Look stressed a message of communication and bipartisanship, while Tomczyk says the people overwhelmingly agree with his staunch conservative views.

At the start of his address to the crowd, candidate Cory Tomczyk said two of his biggest concerns are the justice system persecuting conservatives and election integrity.

“I’m worried that we’re becoming Putin’s Russia or Chavez’s Venezuela,” Tomczyk said.

Look said widespread voter fraud was a smokescreen of misinformation.

“The whole thing about the elections being compromised is just absolute BS,” Look said.

Inflation was a topic at the front of everyone’s mind. Bob Look says businesses like the oil industry are price gouging and the solution is to communicate and work across the aisle.

“The companies wrote in the last quarter like $61 billion dollars in profits, record numbers for them,” Look said.

Tomczyk says he believes Democrats want “chaos and confusion” and don’t represent Wisconsin values.

“If you think there’s more genders than male and female, I’m not working with you. That’s a fallacy. If you think boys pretending to be girls should play girls’ sports or have access to girls’ locker rooms, I’m not working with you,” said Tomczyk.

Look says he wants sides to come together. He says being closed off to discussion is keeping the state legislature from making progress.

“The gavel and go type of way of doing things in the state Assembly and the state Senate really irks me because there are problems and solutions that need to be found here in the state,” Look said.

Tomczyk also expressed concern about public safety, particularly around crime and the drug epidemic.

“A lot of this is driven by national issues: open borders. We don’t have a southern border. There’s too many people coming across. Too many people that we don’t know enough about,” Tomczyk said.

Tomczyk said he’s getting good response from the people he talks to and is the best representative of what they want.

“They want to stop the madness. They want traditional values. They want a return to the way it was,” Tomczyk said.

Look said if he wins, he’s committed to listening to the concerns of all people living in District 29.

“I want you to contact me. I want you to contact my office. I want you to reach out for me and let’s talk. We’re adults,” Look said.

Both of the candidates are newcomers at this level of politics. Look’s worked in the broadcast industry for over 40 years, and Tomczyk is the owner of shredding and recycling company IROW.

