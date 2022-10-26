News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers

Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects.

He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on the floor and the workers.

Police did not identify the fast food restaurant where the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Body found in Portage County corn field
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
Authorities recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River.
10 abandoned cars recovered from Ohio River