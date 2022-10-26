Nationwide Amoxicillin shortage expected to hit local pharmacies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amoxicillin, a commonly used drug for treating bacterial infection, is in short supply. Three of the top four makers of the antibiotics report having supply constraints in the U.S. The liquid form of the drug is taking the biggest hit.

One Marshfield Clinic Health System Pharmacist said their pharmacy has not experienced the shortage yet, but they’re preparing for it.

“It is coming it is something that’s going to happen,” said Logan Whitfield, Infectious Disease Pharmacist at Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy.

Drug manufacturers have not reported exactly what is causing the shortage other than it’s due to supply constraints.

Regardless of why it means there may not be enough to go around to everyone who needs it, especially children. Manufacturers say the liquid form is the most scarce.

“I think what a lot of people are concerned about is their kids right, we use amoxicillin for our kiddos a lot, they’re getting sick a lot, especially with things like ear infections, throat infections, maybe even some pneumonia,” said Whitfield.

Especially as we head into the cold season.

“So when we get into the respiratory virus season in the winter, especially in Wisconsin that seems to be so long sometimes, we can have secondary bacterial infections that pop up because our kiddos have smaller structures in their face so maybe a generic common cold can lead to an ear infection. so having amoxicillin around especially this time of year is really helpful,” said Whitfield.

When Amoxicillin isn’t available, pharmacists do have other options.

“Being really creative, like compounding the prescription if we can, or using a drug class that’s very similar but not the exact same,” said Whitfield.

This isn’t the first time we’ve experienced this issue.

“We had an amoxicillin shortage I believe it was 2016, 2019 so it’s something we’ve dealt with before, we’ve gotten through it then and we’ll get through it now,” said Whitfield.

Infectious disease pharmacist logan Whitfield says parents shouldn’t worry too much.

“While it can be concerning especially for a drug used for our kids quite frequently, this is something that the u.s. healthcare system deals with frequently and in the last decade probably more so than others and so we’ve gotten very well versed in just making sure our patients get what they need,” said Whitfield.

Pharmacists deal with having to find alternatives to amoxicillin on a regular basis, even when there isn’t a shortage, according to Whitfield. It’s because some have allergies to it and can’t take it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem. It’s not just the U.S. with the problem, Canada and Australia have also reported Amoxicillin in short supply.

