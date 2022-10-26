Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam.

Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.

Experts from the AARP say scammers frequently request gift cards because they are virtually untraceable. The scammers then convert the gift cards to bitcoin or cash.

