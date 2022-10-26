Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state.

The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year.

The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in Wisconsin. Two of them are in our area: Camp Cuesta in Baileys Harbor and Camp Winnecomac in Kaukauna.

The Green Bay Girl Scouts Center is also closing. Staff will move to the Appleton location. To accommodate having more staff there, the organization will use two floors of its building instead of one.

In addition to adding space, the Appleton location will be renamed the East Girl Scout Center.

The plan also includes creating a drop-in space in Green Bay where scouts can stock up on cookies, badges and other gear without having to travel to Appleton.

The organization says by taking care of fewer physical locations, it will be able to make improvements to the remaining sites.

“By retaining and maintaining 11 properties, we’ve really been able to do bare minimum maintenance to make sure things are safe and up and running, but we really haven’t been able to do program enhancements or aesthetic enhancements at our properties, and we’d really love to move in that direction,” said Missy Brozek, brand and communications director for the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

The Girl Scouts say these location changes have been in the works for over 3 years. Leaders say like any organization they are evolving to meet changing needs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.