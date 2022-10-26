News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Quiet & mild weather for the next several days

Warming each day during the week. Quiet weather to stick around through the start of November.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A streak of splendid weather expected to last through the beginning of November. The next chance for the region to experience any wet or active weather likely not until November 3rd.

Slightly breezy Wednesday, but warming each day during the work week and staying sunny.
In wake of a cold front, clouds are clearing for Wednesday morning, which will result in sunshien for much of the day. Although, the 30s are back for the morning. Highs will remain near average in the upper 40s to low 50s. A slight northwest breeze expected at times.

Slightly breezy Wednesday
Morning lows to remain in the 30s through the weekend, so a thicker coat is ideal for the upcoming mornings. But, mild and above average temperatures on the way in the days ahead. Sun mixed with some clouds Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Weather conditions remaining dry. Highs warmer in the low to mid 50s Thursday, mid to upper 50s Friday, and near 60 for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures warming into the 60s come this weekend and start of November
Great weather for any trick or treating done over the weekend. If you have plans to trick-or-treat on Halloween Monday, expect highs to remain near 60. The last time the area saw a high in the 60s for Halloween was back in 2008.

This halloween, plan for 60s and sunshine
Dry and quiet for the next several days. No frontal systems will impact the region as we end the month of October. The next chance for the region to see a weather maker may not be until November 3rd as a cold front pushes in, likely bringing rain showers.

Next weather maker not arriving until November
