Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are still tending to a fire at a large commercial building used for storage in Manitowoc. Firefighters from across the county have been at the scene for more than 12 hours.

The building is located at 102 Revere Dr., along the bank of the Manitowoc River. Part of S. 21st Street is blocked near the fire.

At about 3:17 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a fire at the building. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire” coming from the roof, according to Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser. No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The fire chief says because of the size of the fire and the building, at well over 100,000 square feet, he called in help from around the county.

“It was determined that we were going to do the fire from an exterior, defensive standpoint just to keep our crews safe,” Chief Blaser said.

He added, “Ladders from Kiel, Mishicot and Manitowoc were utilized in extinguishing this fire for us.”

The fire chief told us no one was injured Wednesday but the loss of property inside the building is expected to be significant.

“There was storage of vehicles and other equipment in the back garage areas of the facility,” Blaser said.

Chief Blaser says portions of the old building are leased to different companies and people for storage.

As the day went on, water was still being put on the fire. An excavator was brought in to start tearing apart some of the building so additional fires could be uncovered.

“A large structure like this, a non-sprinklered building -- you know you have sprinklers in buildings nowadays, it makes a big difference. This was an older building that didn’t have sprinklers, so the challenge is really getting to that seed of the fire,” Blaser said.

Blaser says the fire is contained, but crews will need to conduct an extensive overhaul.

“Significant damage,” Chief Blaser said. “Right now it’s too early to say, but we’re going to be working on the origin and actual amount of structural damage, but pretty significant at this time.”

While there was nothing really hazardous inside the building, the size and its location between the Manitowoc River and a set of active railroad tracks made fighting the fire more difficult.

The chief believes the training crews go through helped in a number of ways.

“It’s very rewarding to see all the pieces of the puzzle come together and everybody leaving here at the end safely and accomplishing a great goal of mitigating the hazard and making sure no other real property was lost.”

The Manitowoc Fire Department will work with Manitowoc Police to investigate the cause of the fire. Blaser anticipates the investigation could take a couple of days.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: South 21st Street/Revere Drive bridge closed in Manitowoc as crews work on a nearby fire. Officials say the bridge could be closed for hours. Downtown bridges are an alternate route across the Manitowoc River. #firstalert pic.twitter.com/4DcUmtF6gj — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) October 26, 2022

