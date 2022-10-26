Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Next month, drivers in Weston will have another option for a cup of Joe.

Caribou Coffee will open a Caribou Cabin on Nov. 23. The drive-thru only coffee shop is located at 2312 Schofield Avenue near Cutoff Road. That location is near the former Family Video. The site was previously North Star Portable Buildings.

The Caribou Cabin is just under 600 square feet. It will feature a drive-thru and walk-up window only. There will be no interior seating.

Caribou Coffee is a chain coffeehouse. The company has more than 600 locations worldwide. It sells hot, iced and cold beverages and has a limited food menu.

