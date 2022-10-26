News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 Weston

Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 in Weston
Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 in Weston(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Next month, drivers in Weston will have another option for a cup of Joe.

Caribou Coffee will open a Caribou Cabin on Nov. 23. The drive-thru only coffee shop is located at 2312 Schofield Avenue near Cutoff Road. That location is near the former Family Video. The site was previously North Star Portable Buildings.

The Caribou Cabin is just under 600 square feet. It will feature a drive-thru and walk-up window only. There will be no interior seating.

Caribou Coffee is a chain coffeehouse. The company has more than 600 locations worldwide. It sells hot, iced and cold beverages and has a limited food menu.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Krause, age 58 now missing 1 week
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Body found in Portage County corn field
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Oct. 26
Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Oct. 26
Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents
Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
UW-Stevens Point is celebrating Day of the Dead with a new exhibit.
UW-Stevens Point celebrates Dia de los Muertos with public exhibit