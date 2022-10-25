Former Wisconsin Rapids school counselor to enter plea in child sexual assault case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A former high school counselor accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teen is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges on Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Bondioli, 52, was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 25. He resigned on Feb. 14.

Investigators said in January they were made aware of a relationship between a staff member and a student. Bondioli worked at Lincoln High School. Investigators said text messages were used as evidence to arrest Bondioli.

He is charged with five counts including sex assault of a student by school staff.

Superintendent Craig Broeren sent a letter to parents following the investigation. It reads:

Dear Families,

In light of a press release issued by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department today (copy enclosed) regarding allegations of possible criminal misconduct by a former school counselor at Lincoln High School (LHS), we want to offer support and resources for students and/or family members impacted by this news. As a result, staff at LHS and our other buildings are ready to assist students in processing this if necessary. Please feel free to reach out directly to your building Principal(s) and/ or counselors with concerns at any time.

The District takes allegations of employee misconduct very seriously and we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students. We have been and continue to work cooperatively with law enforcement concerning their investigation, but are unable to discuss details of confidential personnel matters beyond what has been shared in the press release.

Bondioli began his employment with the district in August 2000. In addition to school counselor, he has also coached several sports. A preliminary hearing and arraignment hearing are scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m.

