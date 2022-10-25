Wausau P.D. seeing increase in vehicle break-ins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into.

Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.

Something as simple as locking your vehicle can help deter people from stealing your stuff.

“Usually though, this stuff is a crime of opportunity, so they are looking for things like unlocked vehicles, something easy to get where they’re not actually having to break into a vehicle,” said Officer Price.

Officer Price said it’s rare to find a broken window. Most of the time the thief opens unlocked cars and takes all the valuables. So how do you know if your car has been broken into if it’s not damaged?

“Usually you’ll find your glove box or center console will be open. Items that might be in there that aren’t of value are just strewn about in the car,” said Officer Price.

That’s what happened to Abby Singer from Wausau.

“It was completely trashed. There was mail everywhere from my center console. In like the other cubbies everything was taken out of it, change was gone,” said Singer.

Singer isn’t alone, she said several of her neighbors also had vehicles broken into. Luckily for Singer, nothing of value was stolen. Officer Price and Singer have advice for you so you too don’t become a victim.

“Best practice is to make sure your vehicle is secured, windows are up, doors are locked, and any valuables are removed from the vehicle,” said Officer Price.

“In case this person, whoever it is, you know, starts breaking into people’s homes or actually stealing things, just to keep like a watch out for strange people, lock your vehicles, lock your doors,” said Singer.

It’s important to be alert and keep an eye on your neighborhood, according to Officer Price.

“If you see something in your neighborhood, it’s late at night, doesn’t seem right, give us a call. We can send a patrol car through, check it out, make sure there is nothing that’s out of the ordinary going on.”

The Wausau Police Department also tracks crimes and incidents on its website, through a crime mapping tool. The non-emergency phone number for the department is (715) 261-7795. If you’re experiencing an emergency, dial 911.

