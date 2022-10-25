News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 could reach a plea deal in the case, avoiding a jury trial.

Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Dane County Circuit Court.

David Kahl, is charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann on April 2, 2008. Zimmerman, 21, was a Marshfield native studying at UW-Madison. Investigators said she was stabbed and strangled at her Madison apartment.

The case remained unsolved for many years until prosecutors filed charges against Kahl in 2020. Detectives said Kahl, who lived about a mile from Zimmermann’s apartment on the 500 block of Doty Street, was panhandling for money on April 2, 2008. They said he made a loop, approaching four different people over the course of 50 minutes. Police say the timeline puts him at Zimmermann’s apartment at the time of her murder.

Detectives say they brought him in for questioning that day and allege he told them he asked people for money to buy crack. The complaint states he admitted to being high that day. Detectives also noticed he had small cuts on his hand. A few days later, police say Kahl told them he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia a few years prior and was off his medications.

In 2018, analysts matched Kahl’s DNA with evidence from Zimmermann’s shirt. Police announced his arrest in early 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Kahl’s attorney argued in December of 2020 that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.

If an agreement is not reached on Thursday, a trial will begin in January.

