Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested.

The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, they identified 22-year-old Nicholas Ives as the driver of the vehicle. During the investigation, Ives had a preliminary breath test of .242. Ives was arrested on the suspicion of OWI and recklessly endangering safety.

The Eau Claire Police Department says everyone involved avoided life threatening injuries.

