John Muir Middle School providing access to menstrual supplies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - John Muir Middle School has started a pilot program to provide period products in restrooms for students. The program was created by ‘The Ambassadors of Diversity Club’ who brought it to the administration.

The goal is to help students who need supplies but don’t have any available. All of the products are free for any students who need them. Patricia Zemke, a teacher at John Muir and director of the club says, “if we do it and see how great it is, I think it should happen in more schools.”

The program is also being surveyed by a first year medical student to observe the need for product accessibility. The school district says lack of accessibility to menstrual products can lead to anxiety, missed classes and missed school which affects the educational progress of students.

